‘Thank God for justice’: delight as cops denied bail in Nateniël Julies murder
If the state’s case is nonexistent, why is Nateniël dead? asks the judge
28 September 2020 - 20:11
The Protea Magistrates’ Court decision on Monday not to grant bail to the alleged killers of 16-year-old Nateniël Julies was an answer to prayers, countless tears and endless grief.
So says the community of Eldorado Park who witnessed the decision from the stands. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.