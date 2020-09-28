News

‘Thank God for justice’: delight as cops denied bail in Nateniël Julies murder

If the state’s case is nonexistent, why is Nateniël dead? asks the judge

28 September 2020 - 20:11

The Protea Magistrates’ Court decision on Monday not to grant bail to the alleged killers of 16-year-old Nateniël Julies was an answer to prayers, countless tears and endless grief.

So says the community of Eldorado Park who witnessed the decision from the stands. ..

