‘The only way I could identify her was by the tattoo on her stomach’

Janet Scott’s family relives years of distress after former jockey Graham Gregorowski gets life for her murder

Former jockey Graham Gregorowski has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend Janet Scott in the cottage they shared in Shongweni, outside Durban, in October 2016.



Durban high court judge Shyam Gyanda said he could find no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, in spite of argument by the defence that he was a young man who could be rehabilitated and had two young children, with a third on the way...