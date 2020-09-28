News

‘The only way I could identify her was by the tattoo on her stomach’

Janet Scott’s family relives years of distress after former jockey Graham Gregorowski gets life for her murder

28 September 2020 - 19:20 By Tania Broughton

Former jockey Graham Gregorowski has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend Janet Scott in the cottage they shared in Shongweni, outside Durban, in October 2016.

Durban high court judge Shyam Gyanda said he could find no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, in spite of argument by the defence that he was a young man who could be rehabilitated and had two young children, with a third on the way...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Locals tormented, cops stumped by ‘execution’ of 5 in KZN News
  2. Back on track: too-tall locomotives to leave SA for new home News
  3. Octopus film’s tentacles have touched hearts around the world, say makers News
  4. Digital memorial honours fallen healthcare heroes News
  5. ‘The only way I could identify her was by the tattoo on her stomach’ News

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...

Related articles

  1. Gross domestic violence: GBV is bad for GDP growth, study finds Africa
  2. 'Abusing women is not our heritage': President Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  3. ‘Women went to war to build this nation. Stop warring against them’: Zulu king News
  4. These are SA's 30 gender-based violence hotspots South Africa
X