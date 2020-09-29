News

Her passion is bringing tech to poor kids. Now she’s up for global teacher award

Not a stranger to awards, Limpopo teacher Mokhudu Machaba is now in line for a prize worth $1m

29 September 2020 - 20:06

Mokhudu Machaba had big dreams when she was a little girl crossing rivers to get to school in Botlokwa village in Limpopo, with her rice sack schoolbag slung over her shoulder. But she would never have dreamt of being in the running for a $1m Unesco cash prize for best teacher.

Overcoming poverty and a teenage pregnancy, the 46-year-old foundation phase teacher from Ngwanamago Primary School in Polokwane, Limpopo, today has a one-in-10 chance of winning the Golden Teacher Prize 2020. She was selected out of more than 12,000 nominations from more than 140 countries...

