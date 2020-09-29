Her passion is bringing tech to poor kids. Now she’s up for global teacher award
Not a stranger to awards, Limpopo teacher Mokhudu Machaba is now in line for a prize worth $1m
29 September 2020 - 20:06
Mokhudu Machaba had big dreams when she was a little girl crossing rivers to get to school in Botlokwa village in Limpopo, with her rice sack schoolbag slung over her shoulder. But she would never have dreamt of being in the running for a $1m Unesco cash prize for best teacher.
Overcoming poverty and a teenage pregnancy, the 46-year-old foundation phase teacher from Ngwanamago Primary School in Polokwane, Limpopo, today has a one-in-10 chance of winning the Golden Teacher Prize 2020. She was selected out of more than 12,000 nominations from more than 140 countries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.