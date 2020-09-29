‘Layers of complicity’ can no longer save alleged sex predator Willem Breytenbach

Impromptu detective and author Deon Wiggett had the courage last November to expose former teacher and media executive Willem Breytenbach for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping boys over three decades, in an award-winning podcast series.

On Tuesday Breytenbach, in a black suit, mask and polka dot tie, appeared in the Cape Town regional court to face seven charges of sexual assault and/or indecent assault against him.

As shattering as the individual cases are of alleged sexual assault — which mounted steadily on index cards in Wiggett’s loft study during 2019 — so is the complicity of the institutions and people who enabled the accused repeatedly to get away with alleged sexual assaults.

“Over the years, now and again, he’d be caught with his hand on a teenage cock, but avoiding a scandal matters more than saving children ...(so) every single time he was allowed a hushed departure,” said Wiggett in the final episode of his podcast series, My Only Story.

“[Men like him have] no conscience, but his enablers do. So if it ever comes to that split-second decision moment, I respectfully pray that one of those enablers won’t be you,” he appealed to listeners.

“Good, honourable people sometimes decided to let something slide to let a teacher get away. The consequences of that decision reverberate through decades and generations.”