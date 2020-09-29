Sight of naked, battered granddaughter’s body will forever haunt KZN gran
The four-year-old’s body was found wrapped in items that belonged to a relative
29 September 2020 - 20:07
A lone candle, a plate of coins and a small neatly-folded girl’s outfit lay next to grieving KwaMashu mother Fikile Mhlongo as she stared blankly, reeling from news of the brutal murder of her four-year-old daughter Sanelisiwe Mhlongo.
The girl’s battered body was found in the nearby bushes of her backyard in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Thursday after she had gone missing from her home while in the care of a relative the previous day...
