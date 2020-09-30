News

Ace Magashule is off the hook for ‘misleading the provincial legislature’

The public protector has cleared the former Free State premier after two complaints that he had misled the provincial legislature

30 September 2020 - 20:00

ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule was on Wednesday exonerated by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after a complaint by a member of the provincial legislature Roy Jankielsohn.

Jankielsohn alleged that Magashule twice misled the provincial legislature in his written responses to questions from members of the legislature...

