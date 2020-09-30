New Scorpions set to sting senior ANC politician after capturing other ‘culprits’

Six alleged masterminds behind an asbestos tender have been arrested, with a seventh suspect on the radar

A senior ANC politician is due to be arrested on Thursday by the Investigative Directorate (ID), dubbed the “new Scorpions”, on charges of corruption related to state capture.



This comes as the Hawks on Wednesday nabbed six of the seven alleged masterminds behind another “state capture” tender: a R200m asbestos audit project in the Free State. The remaining person is expected to hand themself over, said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, adding that there was “no point in them running”...