New Scorpions set to sting senior ANC politician after capturing other ‘culprits’
Six alleged masterminds behind an asbestos tender have been arrested, with a seventh suspect on the radar
30 September 2020 - 19:59
A senior ANC politician is due to be arrested on Thursday by the Investigative Directorate (ID), dubbed the “new Scorpions”, on charges of corruption related to state capture.
This comes as the Hawks on Wednesday nabbed six of the seven alleged masterminds behind another “state capture” tender: a R200m asbestos audit project in the Free State. The remaining person is expected to hand themself over, said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi, adding that there was “no point in them running”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.