A blooming good year for West Coast daisies – but it’s the norm

Visitors claim the flowers are the best yet, but an ecologist has a different view, and it’s all to do with timing

Perhaps it’s the post-lockdown euphoria talking, but social media has been abuzz with proclamations that this year’s flowers along the West Coast are the best yet.



For expert ecologist Prof Bob Scholes from Wits University, however, they are just as “mind-blowing” as in previous years, and he’s not convinced by the anecdotal evidence. ..