‘Bosasa bro Vincent Smith turned a blind eye in return for a cool R800k’
Former ANC MP has denied protecting the company against concerns raised by parly committee
01 October 2020 - 19:20
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared in a packed court on Thursday, denying any involvement in fraud and corruption worth about R800,000 which allegedly saw him abuse his position in parliament to shield Bosasa from scrutiny.
It allegedly included a R200,000 electric fence, internet connectivity for his home and several cash payments to a company in his name, including R395,000 for a “car accident settlement”...
