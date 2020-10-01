Rain gets another brolly good scolding for exaggerating its torrents

SA’s first 5G network has lost an ARB appeal and been ordered to desist from making misleading claims in its ads

First it rained for SA’s foremost 5G network when the ad watchdog told it to stop saying it offers high download speeds or that its unlimited data is continuously available.



Now it’s poured, with a ruling by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) appeals committee that Rain’s belated attempts to calm the storm were less than convincing...