Rain gets another brolly good scolding for exaggerating its torrents
SA’s first 5G network has lost an ARB appeal and been ordered to desist from making misleading claims in its ads
01 October 2020 - 19:13
First it rained for SA’s foremost 5G network when the ad watchdog told it to stop saying it offers high download speeds or that its unlimited data is continuously available.
Now it’s poured, with a ruling by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) appeals committee that Rain’s belated attempts to calm the storm were less than convincing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.