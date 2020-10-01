This is how seven people ‘got their fibrils into R255m asbestos tender’
The accused in ‘dodgy’ Free State project face 60 charges, including money-laundering, corruption and fraud
01 October 2020 - 19:20
Businessman Edwin Sodi and two companies involved in “masterminding” an allegedly corrupt R255m asbestos audit project in the Free State were paid R51m before they had even started the work.
This is contained in a 39-page indictment prepared by law-enforcement agents against Sodi and six other accused, including three government officials...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.