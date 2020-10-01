This is how seven people ‘got their fibrils into R255m asbestos tender’

The accused in ‘dodgy’ Free State project face 60 charges, including money-laundering, corruption and fraud

Businessman Edwin Sodi and two companies involved in “masterminding” an allegedly corrupt R255m asbestos audit project in the Free State were paid R51m before they had even started the work.



This is contained in a 39-page indictment prepared by law-enforcement agents against Sodi and six other accused, including three government officials...