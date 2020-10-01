Virologist behind ‘London Patient’ HIV breakthrough now uses his skills in Covid fight

Fresh from his latest accolade, Prof Ravindra Gupta has joined the efforts to curb a new pandemic

The definition of a pioneer for Prof Ravindra Gupta is someone who has the ability to foresee some of the world’s biggest problems and find solutions.



It was this that drove him into HIV drug-resistance research and to lead the team that cured the “London Patient” of HIV, the second such case in the world...