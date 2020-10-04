‘Every day gets a bit better’: Lockdown grievers and givers come into the open

On March 23, President Cyril Ramaphosa ushered in a different way of life for all South Africans when he outlined the rules of hard lockdown.

Most assumed that once the initial 21 days of lockdown – with the instruction to stay home and obey “draconian” restrictions – ended, life would go back to normal.

But now, six months later, life will never be the same for many.

The reality of losing her parents on the same day to Covid-19 really hit 19-year-old Amy Volkwijn after the funeral service.

“Everyone went back to their new type of normal, and all the attention I was getting, the sympathy messages, those were all gone. Coming back home to an empty house without them, I think that’s when it really hit me that they are no longer with us,” the Cape Town teenager told Sunday Times Daily.

Barry and Heidi Volkwijn died hours apart on their 21st wedding anniversary in June.

Both had been comatose and on ventilators.

Barry, 48, was a driver at Alexandra Psychiatric Hospital. His 43-year-old wife Heidi was a well-known motivational speaker and manager of services for NGO League of Friends for the Blind.