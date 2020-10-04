Geology graduate goes from rock bottom to changing lives with maths
While struggling to find work, she has devoted herself to helping pupils fall in love with numbers and equations
04 October 2020 - 17:24
As a young girl, Ntokozo Maseko dreamt of wearing muggy boots and a helmet to work.
When she struggled with maths, it nearly killed her dream, but with the help of extra lessons, she realised her dream of becoming a geologist. Now, the geology graduate is helping children in her community conquer their fear of maths...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.