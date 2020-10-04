Geology graduate goes from rock bottom to changing lives with maths

While struggling to find work, she has devoted herself to helping pupils fall in love with numbers and equations

As a young girl, Ntokozo Maseko dreamt of wearing muggy boots and a helmet to work.



When she struggled with maths, it nearly killed her dream, but with the help of extra lessons, she realised her dream of becoming a geologist. Now, the geology graduate is helping children in her community conquer their fear of maths...