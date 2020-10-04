Homeschooling has more than made the grade in SA
‘Radical surge’ in applications as parents and pupils find they prefer what was at first a lockdown necessity
04 October 2020 - 17:28
While schooling for millions of pupils was severely disrupted by the lockdown, Samiqa Moosa continued with her lessons.
The matric pupil, who is being homeschooled, is studying the Caps (Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement) curriculum through the country’s biggest homeschooling provider, Impaq...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.