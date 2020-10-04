Keep grants in place as food crisis deepens, government urged
The cost of a basic food basket in September outstripped the national minimum wage by nearly R300: NGO
04 October 2020 - 17:24
Struggling South African families may be forced to cut back on food consumption or turn to loan sharks because of the rising cost of basic items.
This is according to the latest household affordability index report by NGO Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD)...
