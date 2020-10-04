News

Keep grants in place as food crisis deepens, government urged

The cost of a basic food basket in September outstripped the national minimum wage by nearly R300: NGO

04 October 2020 - 17:24

Struggling South African families may be forced to cut back on food consumption or turn to loan sharks because of the rising cost of basic items.

This is according to the latest household affordability index report by NGO Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Every day gets a bit better’: Lockdown grievers and givers come into the open News
  2. Homeschooling has more than made the grade in SA News
  3. IN PICTURES | Cape ballet dancers back en pointe after lockdown leaves them ... News
  4. Geology graduate goes from rock bottom to changing lives with maths News
  5. Keep grants in place as food crisis deepens, government urged News

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Related articles

  1. Poor households hit hard by a worrying rise in basic food prices South Africa
  2. LYNETTE MAART | Basic income support for adults now! Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA's poor hit hard as basic food prices escalate 11.6% in a year South Africa
  4. Poor families are spending more on food since Covid-19 lockdown — here's why South Africa
  5. 'They can’t survive if I die': Stalwart gogos fear for their families News
X