Churches that meet in schools sacrificed at the altar of pupil safety

It’s a case of the lord giveth and Covid taketh away as schools depended heavily on rent for services and funerals

After 10 years of holding his church services at a Cape Town school, Pastor Mziwamadoda Mdolomba finds himself with no place to lead his congregation in worship.



Church services have been permitted since the start of alert level 3 on June 1, but Mdolomba’s House of Prayer for All Nations has still not returned to its home at Sinenjongo High School in Cape Town...