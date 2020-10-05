Churches that meet in schools sacrificed at the altar of pupil safety
It’s a case of the lord giveth and Covid taketh away as schools depended heavily on rent for services and funerals
05 October 2020 - 19:59
After 10 years of holding his church services at a Cape Town school, Pastor Mziwamadoda Mdolomba finds himself with no place to lead his congregation in worship.
Church services have been permitted since the start of alert level 3 on June 1, but Mdolomba’s House of Prayer for All Nations has still not returned to its home at Sinenjongo High School in Cape Town...
