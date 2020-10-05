Family reaches bottom of barrel in its efforts to hold on to wine farm
The futures of the owners and workers on one of SA’s oldest wine estates hang in the balance amid court battle
05 October 2020 - 19:27
The future of one of SA’s oldest wine estates hangs in the balance as a bank squeezes it for millions of rand in unpaid debt.
Nedbank has obtained an order in Cape Town high court declaring Goede Hoop Wine Estate in Stellenbosch “specially executable” to recoup more than R8.5m. The farm has been in the Bestbier family’s hands since 1929...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.