News

Family reaches bottom of barrel in its efforts to hold on to wine farm

The futures of the owners and workers on one of SA’s oldest wine estates hang in the balance amid court battle

05 October 2020 - 19:27 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

The future of one of SA’s oldest wine estates hangs in the balance as a bank squeezes it for millions of rand in unpaid debt.

Nedbank has obtained an order in Cape Town high court declaring Goede Hoop Wine Estate in Stellenbosch “specially executable” to recoup more than R8.5m. The farm has been in the Bestbier family’s hands since 1929...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Churches that meet in schools sacrificed at the altar of pupil safety News
  2. Robber disguised as cleaner breaches SA defence HQ News
  3. After 35 years, KwaSizabantu rape accuser at last has some hope of justice News
  4. Family reaches bottom of barrel in its efforts to hold on to wine farm News
  5. ‘Of course, I will win’: former top cop Ngobeni on beating graft charges News

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. Wine industry enters digital space to boost sales during the lockdown Business
  2. WATCH | From prescription glasses to pinotage: woman changes focus from ... South Africa
  3. 'Government doesn't understand wine industry': jobs bloodbath in Cape South Africa
  4. 18,000 jobs lost in wine industry — Vinpro South Africa
  5. From hard times to high vines for Penny Streeter News
X