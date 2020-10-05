My rights have been violated, says Kinnear suspect. Nonsense, says prosecution

The battle lines have been drawn ahead of the bail hearing in the Charl Kinnear murder case

If the verbal exchanges in the Charl Kinnear murder case on Monday are anything to go by, the defence and the prosecution are set for a bruising bail hearing.



Former rugby player and debt collector Zane Kilian, 39, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court in Cape Town under the watchful eye of a heavily armed contingent of the police anti-gang unit on Monday morning...