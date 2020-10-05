News

My rights have been violated, says Kinnear suspect. Nonsense, says prosecution

The battle lines have been drawn ahead of the bail hearing in the Charl Kinnear murder case

05 October 2020 - 19:24

If the verbal exchanges in the Charl Kinnear murder case on Monday are anything to go by, the defence and the prosecution are set for a bruising bail hearing.

Former rugby player and debt collector Zane Kilian, 39, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court in Cape Town under the watchful eye of a heavily armed contingent of the police anti-gang unit on Monday morning...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Churches that meet in schools sacrificed at the altar of pupil safety News
  2. Robber disguised as cleaner breaches SA defence HQ News
  3. After 35 years, KwaSizabantu rape accuser at last has some hope of justice News
  4. Family reaches bottom of barrel in its efforts to hold on to wine farm News
  5. ‘Of course, I will win’: former top cop Ngobeni on beating graft charges News

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. Security risks force court to change venue in Charl Kinnear murder case South Africa
  2. 'Kinnear investigated police as well', Cele tells mourners at slain detective's ... South Africa
  3. Charl Kinnear's son pays tribute to 'remarkable' father in funeral address South Africa
  4. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News
  5. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News
X