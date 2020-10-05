My rights have been violated, says Kinnear suspect. Nonsense, says prosecution
The battle lines have been drawn ahead of the bail hearing in the Charl Kinnear murder case
05 October 2020 - 19:24
If the verbal exchanges in the Charl Kinnear murder case on Monday are anything to go by, the defence and the prosecution are set for a bruising bail hearing.
Former rugby player and debt collector Zane Kilian, 39, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court in Cape Town under the watchful eye of a heavily armed contingent of the police anti-gang unit on Monday morning...
