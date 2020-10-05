‘Of course, I will win’: former top cop Ngobeni on beating graft charges

Mmamonnye Ngobeni was granted R20,000 bail after she appeared in court for her alleged role in corruption relating to 2010 World Cup tenders

Living up to the slogan on her mask, retired KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni believes that “everything is gonna be OK”.



Walking out of the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon, Ngobeni, wrapped in a faux-fur stole, confidently told Sunday Times Daily she would win the case of fraud and corruption against her...