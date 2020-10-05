News

Robber disguised as cleaner breaches SA defence HQ

Gunman, who held up Absa staff, slips past numerous checkpoints guarding our military command structures

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
05 October 2020 - 19:59

An armed robber, disguised as a cleaner, breached the defence ministry and defence force headquarters compound in Pretoria and robbed a bank before escaping undetected.

The robbery, which is being investigated by the police and Military Intelligence officers, occurred on Wednesday at the Armscor compound...

