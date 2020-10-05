Robber disguised as cleaner breaches SA defence HQ

Gunman, who held up Absa staff, slips past numerous checkpoints guarding our military command structures

An armed robber, disguised as a cleaner, breached the defence ministry and defence force headquarters compound in Pretoria and robbed a bank before escaping undetected.



The robbery, which is being investigated by the police and Military Intelligence officers, occurred on Wednesday at the Armscor compound...