Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality
Declining service delivery levels turn the pandemic into a nightmare for businesses in the Free State tourist town
06 October 2020 - 19:44
Businesspeople in the Free State town of Parys, a popular tourism destination, are reeling from both the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown and the effects of a dysfunctional municipality.
Declining service delivery levels at Ngwathe Local Municipality have made businesses incur more costs to keep their doors open...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.