Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality

Declining service delivery levels turn the pandemic into a nightmare for businesses in the Free State tourist town

Businesspeople in the Free State town of Parys, a popular tourism destination, are reeling from both the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown and the effects of a dysfunctional municipality.



Declining service delivery levels at Ngwathe Local Municipality have made businesses incur more costs to keep their doors open...