Ban turned SA into cig smuggling mecca ... and legit firms took part: report

Illegal products look set to stay, as syndicates get a foothold in a now price-sensitive market: report

While tobacco companies in SA have denied being behind the large number of cigarettes available on the black market during the country’s lockdown, a new report claims that the industry may indeed have had a hand.



When South Africa moved to reduced lockdown levels in May, the tobacco industry reached an agreement with the government that it could continue to produce cigarettes – but only for export...