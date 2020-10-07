Ban turned SA into cig smuggling mecca ... and legit firms took part: report
Illegal products look set to stay, as syndicates get a foothold in a now price-sensitive market: report
07 October 2020 - 19:39
While tobacco companies in SA have denied being behind the large number of cigarettes available on the black market during the country’s lockdown, a new report claims that the industry may indeed have had a hand.
When South Africa moved to reduced lockdown levels in May, the tobacco industry reached an agreement with the government that it could continue to produce cigarettes – but only for export...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.