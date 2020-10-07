CAROL PATON | Independent power is the way to go, says Eskom chief
In stark contrast to the previous regime, he believes it’s a great opportunity to attract extra investment
07 October 2020 - 19:37
Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter, in sharp contrast to the previous regime at the utility, has expressed his strong support for independent power producers, saying the best way to increase SA’s energy security is to bring more private producers onto the national grid.
De Ruyter was interviewed on Business Day TV’s Political Currency show with Tim Modise on Wednesday evening...
