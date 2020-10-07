FRANNY RABKIN | CR17 campaign donations are none of the EFF’s business: Ramaphosa

The bank records are private under the law, says CR team

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s choice to appear before the ANC’s integrity committee about his CR17 campaign donations was an “internal ANC matter. It does not concern a rival political party like the EFF,” said the president in court papers filed on Wednesday.



Ramaphosa was answering an application by the EFF to unseal the court record in the president’s high court battle with the public protector last year, and so enable the opposition party to access the banking records of the CR17 campaign. The campaign saw Ramaphosa elected ANC president at the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec elective congress...