‘Monstrous lies’, ‘gruesome’ allegations at halted KwaSizabantu commission
The investigation has been suspended after the commissioner refused to recuse himself
07 October 2020 - 19:37
After two days of harrowing testimonies detailing alleged rapes, sexual assaults and beatings at KwaZulu-Natal’s KwaSizabantu Mission, an investigation by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) ended abruptly.
The mission’s representatives left after commission chairperson David Luka Mosoma refused to recuse himself from proceedings after he was accused, by their lawyer, Keith Matthee, of displaying bias. This, they say, comes after Mosoma said during a television interview that what was happening at KwaSizabantu was not religion. Mosoma, however, defended the comment, saying he was giving a summary of evidence from witnesses...
