This is not the town I know, says pastor after violent protest in Senekal

Martin Seliane says Tuesday’s incident has shocked a community that, until then, coexisted peacefully

07 October 2020 - 19:37

This is not how we do things, but the protest that turned violent caught them unawares, says Senekal pastor Martin Seliane.

On Tuesday, police and farmers clashed in the small Free State town, where two suspects appeared in court for the gruesome murder of 21-year-old farm foreman Brendin Horner...

