Truter’s conviction gives Hawks, NPA a boost in VBS case
The ex-CFO gets a seven-year term after admitting to every single act of corruption he was accused of
07 October 2020 - 19:38
Phillip Truter, the former CFO of VBS Mutual Bank, on Wednesday admitted to all the counts he was facing and was sentenced to an effective seven-year jail term.
Truter was among eight people who were arrested and charged in June this year in connection with the plunder of the bank...
