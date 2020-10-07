News

Truter’s conviction gives Hawks, NPA a boost in VBS case

The ex-CFO gets a seven-year term after admitting to every single act of corruption he was accused of

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
07 October 2020 - 19:38

Phillip Truter, the former CFO of VBS Mutual Bank, on Wednesday admitted to all the counts he was facing and was sentenced to an effective seven-year jail term.

Truter was among eight people who were arrested and charged in June this year in connection with the plunder of the bank...

