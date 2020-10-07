Truter’s conviction gives Hawks, NPA a boost in VBS case

The ex-CFO gets a seven-year term after admitting to every single act of corruption he was accused of

Phillip Truter, the former CFO of VBS Mutual Bank, on Wednesday admitted to all the counts he was facing and was sentenced to an effective seven-year jail term.



Truter was among eight people who were arrested and charged in June this year in connection with the plunder of the bank...