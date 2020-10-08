News

Covid-19 ventilator project on hold, but SA mustn’t get complacent

The DTIC has halted the project as cases drop, but experts have warned about complacency and a second wave

08 October 2020 - 19:16

The National Ventilator Project appears to have been put on hold as the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA has drastically decreased over the past two months.

But with more than 60 countries experiencing another wave of infections that is worse than the first in more than half of them, SA’s leading epidemiologist has warned against complacency...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Durban law firm to challenge ruling over Ponzi scheme payback News
  2. Covid-19 ventilator project on hold, but SA mustn’t get complacent News
  3. Dust from drought-ravaged Free State threatens SA food security News
  4. ‘It’s literally setting us up for failure’: students’ fury at Unisa exam dates News
  5. Covid red flag for Africa: cases edge up News

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far

Related articles

  1. Covid-19 after-effects could be more destructive than excess deaths World
  2. Covid-19 has put palliative care and those in it under huge strain News
  3. For rural nurses on SA’s Covid-19 front line, there’s no time to mourn Opinion & Analysis
  4. Shack tactics: Covid-hit townships need a leg-up, not more red tape Opinion & Analysis
  5. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
X