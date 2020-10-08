Covid-19 ventilator project on hold, but SA mustn’t get complacent

The DTIC has halted the project as cases drop, but experts have warned about complacency and a second wave

The National Ventilator Project appears to have been put on hold as the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA has drastically decreased over the past two months.



But with more than 60 countries experiencing another wave of infections that is worse than the first in more than half of them, SA’s leading epidemiologist has warned against complacency...