Durban law firm to challenge ruling over Ponzi scheme payback
The former client had invested in the scheme run by a lawyer who has since committed suicide
08 October 2020 - 19:16
KwaZulu-Natal law firm Garlicke and Bousfield has raised constitutional issues in its application for leave to appeal a damning judgment.
Last month the firm was found liable to pay back a former client money he lost through what turned out to be a Ponzi scheme being run by once respected attorney Colin Cowan from its offices...
