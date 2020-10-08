Durban law firm to challenge ruling over Ponzi scheme payback

The former client had invested in the scheme run by a lawyer who has since committed suicide

KwaZulu-Natal law firm Garlicke and Bousfield has raised constitutional issues in its application for leave to appeal a damning judgment.



Last month the firm was found liable to pay back a former client money he lost through what turned out to be a Ponzi scheme being run by once respected attorney Colin Cowan from its offices...