Dust from drought-ravaged Free State threatens SA food security
The plumes are a red flag since the country relies on maize fields in that province for staple foods
08 October 2020 - 19:15
Large tracts of agricultural land, decimated by drought in the northern Free State, have been identified as a major source of wind-borne dust – and a threat to food security – in SA.
Researchers used satellite imagery, captured over a decade, to study and track the origin of dust plumes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.