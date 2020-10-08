News

Dust from drought-ravaged Free State threatens SA food security

The plumes are a red flag since the country relies on maize fields in that province for staple foods

08 October 2020 - 19:15

Large tracts of agricultural land, decimated by drought in the northern Free State, have been identified as a major source of wind-borne dust – and a threat to food security – in SA.

Researchers used satellite imagery, captured over a decade, to study and track the origin of dust plumes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Durban law firm to challenge ruling over Ponzi scheme payback News
  2. Covid-19 ventilator project on hold, but SA mustn’t get complacent News
  3. Dust from drought-ravaged Free State threatens SA food security News
  4. ‘It’s literally setting us up for failure’: students’ fury at Unisa exam dates News
  5. Covid red flag for Africa: cases edge up News

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far

Related articles

  1. It’s the season of bright blooms, birdsong … and pesky pollen Lifestyle
  2. No going hungry if we tuck into fonio washed down with marama World
  3. Zimbabwe's 'command agriculture' a huge flop, free market a success Africa
  4. 'My daily struggle is to search for food': A day of fasting for the land of ... Opinion & Analysis
X