Dust from drought-ravaged Free State threatens SA food security

The plumes are a red flag since the country relies on maize fields in that province for staple foods

Large tracts of agricultural land, decimated by drought in the northern Free State, have been identified as a major source of wind-borne dust – and a threat to food security – in SA.



Researchers used satellite imagery, captured over a decade, to study and track the origin of dust plumes...