How #FeesMustFall led a student leader to her dream job

The protest cost Minnie Ntuli her degree, but it opened doors she never imagined possible

11 October 2020 - 19:00

As a student activist at the height of the #FeesMustFall protests, Minnie Ntuli, 26, got into a heated on-air debate with an East Coast Radio presenter who accused students of burning buildings and being vandals.

Five years later, Ntuli is working at the station as a presenter.  ..

