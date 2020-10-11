How #FeesMustFall led a student leader to her dream job

The protest cost Minnie Ntuli her degree, but it opened doors she never imagined possible

As a student activist at the height of the #FeesMustFall protests, Minnie Ntuli, 26, got into a heated on-air debate with an East Coast Radio presenter who accused students of burning buildings and being vandals.



Five years later, Ntuli is working at the station as a presenter. ..