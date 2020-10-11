More questions than answers as clock runs down on SA’s DRC deployment
Pulling the units out will probably result in a rapid decline in the security situation, a defence expert warns
11 October 2020 - 18:59
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is to be wound down, raising questions about what the future holds for SANDF units that have been deployed in the country’s restive eastern provinces.
Leila Zerrougui, special representative of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, said at a September briefing in Kinshasa that the Monusco peacekeeping mission in the DRC was in the process of “demilitarising and closing offices, in view of its withdrawal from the country”...
