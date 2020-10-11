‘My parents didn’t want me to join, but they were struggling to pay my fees’

Some students have lost years of their lives since taking part in #FeesMustFall protests, but they’d do it again

Yonela Ngaleka, 22, suffered severe depression after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in torching a police vehicle and assaulting an officer during #FeesMustFall protests.



On October 25 2016, students protested around Braamfontein in Johannesburg. That evening, a police car was set alight. ..