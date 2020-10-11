Officials say no to matric balls, but Covid be damned, say some schools
Pupils should be learning and preparing for exams instead, says education department
11 October 2020 - 18:58
The department of basic education has discouraged schools from holding matric balls, saying they are “time consuming”.
This comes as some schools steam ahead with plans to hold matric farewells despite experts warning of a second wave of Covid-19 infections...
