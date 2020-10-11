News

Officials say no to matric balls, but Covid be damned, say some schools

Pupils should be learning and preparing for exams instead, says education department

Prega Govender Journalist
11 October 2020 - 18:58

The department of basic education has discouraged schools from holding matric balls, saying they are “time consuming”.

This comes as some schools steam ahead with plans to hold matric farewells despite experts warning of a second wave of Covid-19 infections...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. State vows ‘urgent’ action on farm attacks, land expropriation News
  2. How #FeesMustFall led a student leader to her dream job News
  3. ‘My parents didn’t want me to join, but they were struggling to pay my fees’ News
  4. Five years after the student protests: what fell and what rose News
  5. More questions than answers as clock runs down on SA’s DRC deployment News

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...

Related articles

  1. Wits old boy donates R150m to university's student endowment fund News
  2. Schools advised not to increase fees News
  3. ‘It’s literally setting us up for failure’: students’ fury at Unisa exam dates News
  4. No police clearance? Then no study for prospective teachers News
  5. 'Consistent improvement' in number of SA youth finishing matric, says education ... South Africa
  6. Homeschooling has more than made the grade in SA News
X