State vows ‘urgent’ action on farm attacks, land expropriation

Task team formed to deal with tensions ‘between farm workers, dwellers and farmers’

11 October 2020 - 19:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

The government has set up a task team to deal with ongoing violent farm attacks - such as those seen in Senekal in the Free State last week.

The announcement of the task team was made on Sunday, when the government’s inter-ministerial committee on land reform also announced that it had gazetted the expropriation bill, which would “urgently” deal with land reform...

