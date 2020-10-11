State vows ‘urgent’ action on farm attacks, land expropriation

Task team formed to deal with tensions ‘between farm workers, dwellers and farmers’

The government has set up a task team to deal with ongoing violent farm attacks - such as those seen in Senekal in the Free State last week.



The announcement of the task team was made on Sunday, when the government’s inter-ministerial committee on land reform also announced that it had gazetted the expropriation bill, which would “urgently” deal with land reform...