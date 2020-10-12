News

Hospitals play catch-up after six-month backlog in elective surgeries

Covid-19 fears kept patients away from hospitals and put procedures on hold during lockdown

12 October 2020 - 20:09

Pretoria graphic designer Talita Hamers had a huge brain tumour removed during the height of SA’s Covid-19 pandemic because not going under the knife could have been a death sentence for her.

When many South Africans with debilitating conditions were avoiding hospitals, Hamers, a mother of two, was forced to cast aside any anxiety about the virus so that her surgical team could operate on her...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Into the Horner nest: all eyes on Senekal as racial tensions simmer News
  2. She ain’t Beaming now: top cop in dock over ‘blue lights’ tender News
  3. EXPLAINER | Forget land grabs. Here are the facts on the expropriation bill News
  4. Phishers use taxman con to hook home insurance giant News
  5. Quake? No problem, our nuke ‘shock-absorbers’ can handle it: Eskom News

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...

Related articles

  1. Should you dive into cryotherapy, or just stay tucked up in bed? Lifestyle
  2. Most people turn to us, so let us help fight pandemics, say traditional healers Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The HPCSA was right to suspend doctors in Sayed case Opinion & Analysis
X