Hospitals play catch-up after six-month backlog in elective surgeries

Covid-19 fears kept patients away from hospitals and put procedures on hold during lockdown

Pretoria graphic designer Talita Hamers had a huge brain tumour removed during the height of SA’s Covid-19 pandemic because not going under the knife could have been a death sentence for her.



When many South Africans with debilitating conditions were avoiding hospitals, Hamers, a mother of two, was forced to cast aside any anxiety about the virus so that her surgical team could operate on her...