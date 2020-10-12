Into the Horner nest: all eyes on Senekal as racial tensions simmer

Events in the town show South Africans are still divided because of our past, says President Cyril Ramaphosa

Until earlier this month, Senekal would hardly feature in the South African discourse. Now, the Free State farming town, with its official Stats SA recorded population (http://www.statssa.gov.za/?page_id=4286&id=7159) of just more than 3,500 people, stands emblematic of the country’s simmering racial tensions.



On Tuesday, a 51-year-old businessman will stand in the dock of the town’s magistrate’s court to find out if he will be granted bail for his role in chaotic scenes outside the court last week. On Friday, two men accused of a horrific murder will find out if they will get bail...