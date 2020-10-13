News

In life and death: shocked families battle to make sense of ‘hit’ on two businesswomen

The close friends were gunned down outside a warehouse where they were looking at premises for their business

13 October 2020 - 20:01

They were two women who had every reason to live. Instead died together on Saturday in a hail of bullets in Polokwane, where they were looking at business premises to build on their success.

Now Tebogo “Ted” Mphuti, 35, and Makoena Leshabane, 46, have left behind only grief and questions for their families, who are trying to make sense of what could be behind the attack on the two successful women...

