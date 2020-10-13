Where the ellie am I? Magnificent KZN tusker gets a new home

Tembe’s elephants are being rehomed to contain their numbers, boosting tourism and conservation elsewhere

A bull elephant with the potential to grow into one of Africa’s largest “tuskers” has been shifted to a community-owned game reserve due to the burgeoning number of elephants in KwaZulu-Natal’s famous Tembe Elephant Park.



Tembe, a 30,000ha reserve on the SA-Mozambique border, is home to a unique gene pool of large-tusked elephants that have survived centuries of onslaughts by ivory traders, hunters and poachers across the continent...