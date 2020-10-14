News

Court denies flight-risk Agrizzi bail to avoid adding to NPA’s ‘headache’

Court hears he failed to declare millions in offshore assets, with which he could lead ‘a comfortable lifestyle elsewhere’

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
14 October 2020 - 19:55

Failure by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to tell the court of his extensive offshore assets in Italy led the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court to deny him bail on Wednesday.

Agrizzi will now spend time in custody until his next appearance in December, after being arrested and charged with corruption...

