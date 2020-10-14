EQ + IQ = A+ at new KZN Midlands school
Hilton’s Etham College will focus on entrepreneurship and innovation to develop future problem-solvers
14 October 2020 - 19:57
A new private school, set to open its doors in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands next year, will focus on innovative thinking and problem-solving as it hopes to mould SA’s future minds.
Etham College (https://www.etham.co.za/), a 4,000m² campus, is under construction in Hilton, just outside Pietermaritzburg and not far from one of the country’s most expensive private schools, Hilton College...
