‘Insensitive’, says Mpianzi family as lodge where Enock drowned is renamed
The owner was ‘forced to look into moving away from doing business with kids’, yet still offers school camps
14 October 2020 - 19:57
Anton Knoetze, the owner of Nyati Bush and River Break in Brits, where 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi drowned in January, says he has turned to cabbage farming, among other things, for his business to survive.
He has also rebranded the venue where the Grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil died during an initiation camp. ..
