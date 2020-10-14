News

There won’t be war here, but revival, shattered Senekal locals told

Following violence over a farm manager’s murder, residents of the Free State town unite as Christians, regardless of race

14 October 2020 - 19:56

It’s time for the church to arise in SA and speak out against injustices, pastor Jaun Labuschagne said at a prayer meeting in Senekal in the Free State on Wednesday.

“I believe that the Bible says in the book of Isaiah when the enemy comes in like a flood, the spirit of the Lord raises a standard and that standard is the church of justice. ..

