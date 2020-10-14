There won’t be war here, but revival, shattered Senekal locals told

Following violence over a farm manager’s murder, residents of the Free State town unite as Christians, regardless of race

It’s time for the church to arise in SA and speak out against injustices, pastor Jaun Labuschagne said at a prayer meeting in Senekal in the Free State on Wednesday.



“I believe that the Bible says in the book of Isaiah when the enemy comes in like a flood, the spirit of the Lord raises a standard and that standard is the church of justice. ..