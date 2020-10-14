News

Turning prophets into profits at the root of KwaSizabantu feud

Mission in sex-abuse scandal claims plot to remove its leadership and those heading its business ventures

14 October 2020 - 19:55

The KwaSizabantu mission, which finds itself at the centre of sexual assault and abuse scandal, claim the allegations against them are the work of breakaway members of the founder’s family.

The allegations of abuse and fraud surfaced following a report by News24 detailing testimony from several people associated with the mission, which was founded by German-born Erlo Stegen...

