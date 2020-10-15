News

Cyril’s new deal: jobs, jobs and yet more jobs ... and a reliable power supply

Government sets out to be the key driver of employment opportunities to help revive SA economy

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
15 October 2020 - 19:58

President Cyril Ramaphosa is turning to the state to get the country working again through an ambitious R100bn public employment programme that he is confident will create 800,000 jobs in the next six months to three years.

The biggest job creator of his Presidential Employment Stimulus is the department of basic education, which will hire 344,000 unemployed matriculants as teaching assistants at schools. Their R3,500 monthly stipends will cost the state R7bn...

