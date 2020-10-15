Sacked ‘skeelgat’ teacher rises from the ‘dead’ to say: this is all so unfair

She was fired for degrading a pupil with a squint. Then her sister said Covid killed her. Then she called us back

The sister of a deputy principal who was fired for insulting a pupil with a defective eye claimed she had died of Covid-19 in the latest development in a bizarre story involving accusations of racism and verbal abuse.



The sister answered the deputy principal’s phone when Sunday Times Daily called her for comment on Wednesday, saying Gaye Raubenheimer, who lost her job at Pacaltsdorp Senior Secondary School in George in the Western Cape, had just died of Covid-19-related complications...