Sacked ‘skeelgat’ teacher rises from the ‘dead’ to say: this is all so unfair
She was fired for degrading a pupil with a squint. Then her sister said Covid killed her. Then she called us back
15 October 2020 - 20:00
The sister of a deputy principal who was fired for insulting a pupil with a defective eye claimed she had died of Covid-19 in the latest development in a bizarre story involving accusations of racism and verbal abuse.
The sister answered the deputy principal’s phone when Sunday Times Daily called her for comment on Wednesday, saying Gaye Raubenheimer, who lost her job at Pacaltsdorp Senior Secondary School in George in the Western Cape, had just died of Covid-19-related complications...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.