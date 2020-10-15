Senekal on edge: killing duo in court as theft plunges farms into ‘crisis’

The suspects’ second appearance spotlights an agricultural sector ravaged by criminals to the tune of R7.5bn a year

Farm theft costs SA’s economy R7.5bn annually, yet the government and country is seemingly unable to stop the crime.



The alarming economical cost of agricultural crimes, which has been researched by Agri-SA and the University of South Africa, comes as the country is gripped by a surge in violent crimes against emerging and established farmers...