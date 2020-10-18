Covid-19 reinfection is real and could be worse the second time
This has implications for vaccine development because experts don’t know how long they will protect you
18 October 2020 - 19:05
If you’ve had Covid-19, don’t think you won’t catch it again, more severely.
Scientists say reinfection is possible, after a study in the US found a 25-year-old man with no known immune disorders or underlying conditions was infected twice...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.