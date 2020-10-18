How medical aids are hiking prices in 2021, despite an ‘increase in reserve levels’

Some schemes are hoping for hikes of up to 8%, despite healthy reserves due to Covid-19

Discovery Health’s announcement that it will delay its customary January contributions’ increases until mid-2021 means the hike for the year will be in the region of 3%, but some of its competitors are proposing far higher increases.



The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has advised providers that their 2021 increases must be in line with CPI; that is, no more than 3,9%...