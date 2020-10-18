How medical aids are hiking prices in 2021, despite an ‘increase in reserve levels’
Some schemes are hoping for hikes of up to 8%, despite healthy reserves due to Covid-19
18 October 2020 - 19:05
Discovery Health’s announcement that it will delay its customary January contributions’ increases until mid-2021 means the hike for the year will be in the region of 3%, but some of its competitors are proposing far higher increases.
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has advised providers that their 2021 increases must be in line with CPI; that is, no more than 3,9%...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.